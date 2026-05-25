Incoming Wakefield Trinity star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed he has suffered a season-ending ACL injury that has brought his NRL career to an early end.

Tuivasa-Sheck will move to Super League in 2027 after agreeing an incredible deal to sign for Wakefield, making him one of the biggest arrivals in Super League history.

It was hoped he would finish his career in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors in some style but now, he will be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

He suffered a knee injury during their game over the weekend, with fears he would have picked up an injury that would mean months on the sidelines.

And those fears have now sadly become a reality.

RTS confirms injury

Speaking on Instagram, Tuivasa-Sheck confirmed he has suffered an ACL injury which will rule him out for the rest of the 2026 season at least.

He wrote: “That’s my footy done this year.. ACL confirmed. Tough to accept, but the season goes on. We got something special going. Big love for all the messages.”

It is a devastating blow for the Warriors given how impressive Tuivasa-Sheck’s form in the early stages of this season was.

But it is an injury that could have ramifications for Wakefield moving forwards too.

How will it impact Wakey?

The usual recovery for an injury of this type could be up to nine months – which would immediately mean Tuivasa-Sheck is a doubt for the start of the 2027 Super League season.

Even if he was fit by then, he would miss a hefty chunk of pre-season and it now seems likely his start to life in England is going to be hampered by the injury.

However, he will not miss too much action, if any at all – but he has a lengthy road to recovery ahead in the coming months ahead of relocating to England with Trinity.