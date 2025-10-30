Warrington release Papua New Guinea star as Salford forward’s loan made permanent

Warrington have confirmed the departure of centre Rodrick Tai, while back-rower Sam Stone has now joined the Wolves on a permanent basis from Salford Red Devils.

Nine-time Kumuls international Tai has spent the last two seasons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, scoring 13 tries in 41 appearances for Wire.

Featuring in the Challenge Cup final in both of those seasons, the Mount Hagen native’s last game for the club came against Salford in early July, when he suffered a pectoral tear which would rule him out of the remainder of the campaign.

Formerly of the PNG Hunters, Tai will turn 27 in December. He had a brief dual-registration stint in the Championship with Widnes earlier this year, though he never registered an appearance for the Vikings.

Tai’s contract at Warrington came to an end once the season had concluded, and the Wolves have now confirmed their decision not to hand him an extension.

Elsewhere though, Wire have announced contract extensions for five of their players, headlined by the news that Australian forward Stone has penned a permanent two-year deal.

Stone arrived on loan from then-fellow Super League side Salford in June, and went on to score three tries in 12 games for Sam Burgess’ side before the end of the year.

Having donned a shirt for Leigh as well as Salford and Wire, and been in the UK since 2021, Stone has now made exactly 100 appearances in the British game.

64 of those have come in Super League, with his Leigh stint including a title-winning Championship campaign in 2022.

The 28-year-old will remain a part of Warrington’s squad come 2026 alongside young winger Jake Thewlis and experienced forward Jordy Crowther, who have also both inked fresh two-year deals until the end of 2027.

Veteran duo Toby King and Sam Powell meanwhile have both committed to the Wolves for another 12 months until the end of 2026, with Burgess’ side beginning their pre-season schedule next week.