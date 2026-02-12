Rochdale Hornets have offered all Halifax season ticket holders free entry to their home league games for the remainder of 2026 in a bid to keep Panthers supporters involved in rugby league amid their club’s demise.

Earlier this week, Halifax‘s membership was revoked by the Rugby Football League (RFL) after they entered compulsory liquidation following a court ruling.

The Panthers’ game against Sheffield Eagles this weekend has been postponed, and as things stand, there is no certainty over when – or even whether – Fax will be able to return to the field, with all of their players now free agents.

And while that uncertainty continues with an ever-changing picture in West Yorkshire, fellow Championship club Rochdale wish to keep Panthers fans involved in the game.

Rochdale Hornets launch ticketing initiative for Halifax Panthers supporters

There is around 23 miles between The Shay, home of Fax, and the Hornets’ Crown Oil Arena.

Gary Thornton’s side are at home against Keighley Cougars in the Championship on Sunday, and the offer of free entry for all Fax season ticket holders begins then.

Fax supporters wishing to attend any Hornets home league game this season just need to take their Panthers season ticket card with them as proof, and that will be enough to attain entry.

Rochdale brought in their biggest crowd since 1998 last weekend when Super League heavyweights Wigan Warriors were in town for a Challenge Cup Third Round tie, with over 4,000 supporters in attendance.

Their General Manager Matt Rigby said: “We recognise how difficult the current situation is for everyone connected with Halifax Panthers, particularly their loyal supporters.

“Rugby league is built on community, and in times like this, it’s important that we stand together and support one another.

“That’s why we’re pleased to offer Halifax season ticket holders free entry to join us here in Rochdale, to ensure they still have a place to come together, enjoy the game, and feel part of the rugby league family while their own circumstances are being resolved.

“On a personal note, I have a real affection for the Halifax area. I spent time playing there in my youth, and I still have friends in the community, so I know first-hand how passionate and proud the people are about their club and town.

“We want Halifax supporters to know they are always welcome here, and we hope this gesture provides some small measure of support during this period.

“Our doors are open to them, and we look forward to welcoming them this weekend for our fixture against Keighley.”