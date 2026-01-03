Championship outfit Rochdale Hornets have locked in their squad numbers for 2026, with former Super League trio Junior Sa’u (#4), Luke Waterworth (#19) and Jamie Pye (#23) all among their roster.

Ex-New Zealand and Samoa international Sa’u, who will turn 39 in April, has joined Rochdale from Keighley Cougars on a one-year deal for 2026.

As well as close to 100 games in the NRL, the veteran boasts over 130 Super League appearances having featured in the British top-flight for Salford, Wakefield Trinity and Leigh.

Former Wigan hooker Waterworth is now 29 and joins the Hornets following a stint out of the game.

He has one Super League appearance to his name, with his Warriors debut handed to him by current England head coach Shaun Wane during a home game against Hull KR back in March 2016.

Pye meanwhile moves to the Crown Oil Arena having departed Salford Red Devils, one of the last players to do so before they entered liquidation in December.

The young prop is no stranger to the Championship having racked up 15 games in all competitions for Barrow across numerous loan stints with the Raiders.

His three first-team appearances for Salford all came in Super League, including two in 2025 – coming off the bench in heavy defeats against both Leeds Rhinos and eventual champions Hull KR.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Rochdale Hornets lock in 2026 squad numbers including former Super League trio

Rochdale finished sixth in League 1 in 2025 under the tutelage of Gary Thornton.

This year, they will return to the second tier for the first time since 2019 and form part of a bumper 21-team division having seen the Championship and the now redundant third tier merge into one.

As well as those three men with Super League experience in his squad, Thornton will also be able to call upon Dylan Kelly-Duffy (#17), Joe Hickey (#20) and TJ Boyd (#21).

Those youngsters have all been signed directly from Super League clubs ahead of 2026, joining from Wigan, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards respectively.

Former Wakefield Trinity youngster Ethan Wood (#12) also forms part of the Hornets squad after being brought in from fellow Championship side Hunslet.

And plenty of international experience is set to be on show at the Crown Oil Arena in 2026, too.

Jamaica duo Jaden Dayes (#8) and Jordan Andrade (#16) are joined in the squad by Ross Whitmore (#9) and Danny Lynch (#18), who have representative honours on their CVs for Scotland and Ireland respectively.

23 shirts have been handed out to players in total, as well as #15 being dedicated to young supporter Freddie Lowe, who passed away in July 31 aged just three through rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer in the nasal area.

With their Championship campaign commencing on January 18 with a trip to local rivals Swinton Lions, the Hornets’ squad numbers for 2026 – in full – can be seen below…

Rochdale Hornets’ 2026 squad numbers

1. Max Flanagan

2. Dan Nixon

3. Tom Ashton

4. Junior Sa’u

5. Ben Will

6. Jamie Dallimore

7. Jordan Paga

8. Jaden Dayes

9. Ross Whitmore

10. Lewis Hatton

11. Matty Unsworth

12. Ethan Wood

13. Jordan Syme

14. Morgan Punchard

15. In loving memory of Freddie Lowe

16. Jordan Andrade

17. Dylan Kelly-Duffy

18. Danny Lynch

19. Luke Waterworth

20. Joe Hickey

21. TJ Boyd

22. Jack Holmes

23. Jamie Pye

24. Ben Metcalfe