Former Leeds man lands latest Championship switch ahead of 2027

Rochdale Hornets have swooped to sign Championship stalwart Ben White following the half-back’s departure from Batley Bulldogs.

31-year-old White is a product of Leeds’ youth system and featured once for the Rhinos at first-team level back in August 2014, making a sole Super League appearance in a narrow defeat away against London Broncos.

London-born, the playmaker is a one-time Germany international having donned their colours against the Netherlands in October 2022 via his heritage and marked the occasion with a try.

Since departing Headingley, he has gone on to establish himself as a stalwart in the second tier, and had been with Batley since 2020.

Now, he moves onto pastures new elsewhere in the Championship, joining Rochdale ahead of 2027.

‘I’m a bit of an experienced head now, so coming into this younger group is exciting and I’m looking forward to the year ahead’

Including his sole international cap for Germany, White has now made exactly 300 professional career appearances, with over 200 of those coming in the Championship.

As his move to Rochdale was announced, he said: “I’m looking forward to it.

“There’s a good buzz around the town at the moment, with the rugby and various other bits.

“I’ve got a young family and work locally, so it seemed the right fit for me.

“I’m a bit of an experienced head now, so coming into this younger group is exciting and I’m looking forward to the year ahead.”

Set to turn 32 next month, the veteran featured on loan for Gloucestershire All Golds during his time as a Leeds player.

He has since represented Swinton Lions, Barrow Raiders, Halifax Panthers and Batley: featuring in the 2022 Championship Grand Final for the Bulldogs.

White’s 300 career appearances so far have produced 77 tries and 21 goals as well as five drop goals.

‘We got our man, and Ben White is a fantastic signing and a real coup for this club’

Rochdale become the seventh club of White’s career, which also included victory at Wembley over former club Fax in the 1895 Cup final with Batley back in 2023.

Having made it into the first week of the play-offs with Batley this season following a tenth-place finish, he now joins a Hornets side which finished 15th this term.

Chairman Andy Mazey added: “We got our man, and Ben White is a fantastic signing and a real coup for this club.

“Once we understood Jack Hansen would be moving on earlier in the year, our thoughts immediately turned to 2027, and Gary (Thornton, head coach) and I set about putting together a wish list of potential targets.

“Ben was top of that list and ticked all the boxes.

“Having come through Leeds’ academy, our paths crossed briefly while both at Swinton, and he’s since gone on to become a top Championship performer with Halifax and Barrow before finally finding ‘home’ at Batley.

“He has been a key part of the Bulldogs’ success, playing in a Championship play-off semi-final, a Championship Grand Final, and the 1895 Cup final at Wembley.

“He’s also worked with Jamie Dallimore before at Barrow, and his experience is another piece of the jigsaw as we strive to improve this team and push up that Championship table.”