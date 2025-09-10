Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow’s final documentary has surprisingly missed out on winning a National Television Award – but the victor in the category has dedicated the gong to Burrow and his family.

‘There’s Only One Rob Burrow’, the third and final documentary made about Burrow’s life living with Motor Neurone Disease, was shortlisted for an NTA at a ceremony on Wednesday evening.

Broadcast less than a week award after the Super League legend tragically passed away last year, the documentary once again highlighted not only Burrow’s incredible bravery in living with MND, but his determination to raise funds and awareness of the condition.

Burrow subsequently raised millions to fund research into the disease after his own diagnosis, and his documentaries significantly helped promote awareness into the lives of those living with MND.

However, the documentary was unsuccessful at the NTAs on Wednesday – but the winner of the award was quick to pay tribute to Burrow and his inspirational family.

TV personality Molly Mae Hague surprisingly won the award for best authored documentary, but she was adamant the spotlight deserved to be shone on the likes of Burrow for how inspiring he has been, and continues to be even after his passing.

She said: “Just to be nominated for this award was such an honour. I think as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in this category.”

Burrow and wife Lindsey were then specifically name-checked, something the winner would go on to repeat in interviews after the ceremony.

