Hull KR star Mikey Lewis secured over half the votes for this year’s Rob Burrow Award – on a night when EIGHT Rovers players picked up votes for the gong.

Lewis was undoubtedly the Grand Final’s star player as Hull KR secured an historic treble with a victory over Wigan Warriors, as Willie Peters’ side won 24-6 at Old Trafford.

The voting for the award, which is named in honour of the late, great Burrow, was dominated by the England international – as he picked up a staggering 25 votes from the media in attendance.

That was over half the polling, with 48 cast in total and Lewis’ spectacular performance proved to be the catalyst for him to earn huge praise and plaudits.

But he was not the only man who received at least one vote, with almost half the Robins team on the night getting at least one nomination. Prop forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was joint-second in the running order on the night, with the veteran picking up seven votes for his final display of a stellar career.

Rovers hooker Jez Litten was tied with Waerea-Hargreaves on seven votes, with five more players in the running too. BAckr-ower James Batchelor picked up three votes, with both Peta Hiku and Arthur Mourgue getting two apiece.

Winger Joe Burgess, who scored twice on the night and was also very impressive, received just one nomination for man of the match. The Robins’ captain, Elliot Minchella, another who impressed on the evening, also got a solitary nomination.

But there was no doubting who the night belonged – with Lewis the star of the show as he once again underlined why he is the star player in the competition and why he should be in contention to feature in the Ashes this autumn for Shaun Wane.

Rob Burrow Award voting