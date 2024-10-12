Rob Burrow Award voting breakdown as Bevan French dominates polling

Wigan Warriors superstar Bevan French was crowned the first winner of the Rob Burrow Award after winning player of the match in the Super League Grand Final by a landslide.

French scored the game’s only try as Wigan completed an unprecedented quadruple with victory against Hull KR to retain the Super League title on Saturday evening.

They are the first side in the modern era to win all four trophies on offer in a single season – and French was undoubtedly the difference between the two sides on the night at Old Trafford.

The first Rob Burrow Award was presented to French after he overwhelmingly won a poll of the assembled journalists at the Grand Final.

French polled a staggering 25 votes out of 31 that were cast, well over three-quarters of the numbers to secure his personal place in history alongside his club’s staggering achievement.

“It’s a special club, it’s family first, I’m so grateful not just for right now but for everything in the past few years,” the half-back said. “The club brought my family and my uncle over for the game.”

French was visibly emotional post-match given the significance and importance of the award, which was renamed earlier this year from the Harry Sunderland Trophy to honour Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow, twice a winner of the award during his playing career.

Burrow infamously secured every single vote during the 2011 Grand Final after his iconic try for the Rhinos as they defeated St Helens, and French polled incredibly highly himself here too.

The other six votes on the night also went to Wigan Warriors players. Luke Thompson secured votes and French’s half-back partner Harry Smith also received votes.

But there can be no doubting who the outstanding and deserved winner of the accolade was on an historic night at Old Trafford.

