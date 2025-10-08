The latest odds for the Rob Burrow Award have been revealed, with Wigan Warriors star Bevan French the bookies’ favourite.

French was the first recipient of the newly-named title in last year’s showpiece at Old Trafford, after firing Wigan to a 9-2 victory over the Robins, and it seems he is set to win the award for a second successive season.

Should he do that, it would be only the third time a player has been named Man of the Match in the Grand Final, joining Widnes’ Alan Tait and Wigan’s Andy Farrell on the list.

It would also be the third year in a row a Wigan player is named Man of the Match, if the odds are anything to go by, with Jake Wardle also winning the award in 2023 – when it was known as the Harry Sunderland Trophy.

Bevan French favourite to win Rob Burrow Award as odds revealed

The Warriors’ number six sits pretty at the top of the odds chart, with bookmakers William Hill having French at 7/2 to scoop the award come full-time. Man of Steel nominees Jai Field and Mikey Lewis sit joint second in the table, with both men at 4/1 on.

French’s half-back partner, Harry Smith, is third on 6/1, while Jez Litten is next on 8/1. Rounding off the top five, Arthur Mourge and Tyrone May can both be found at 10/1 odds, with the Frenchman now deemed fit to play this weekend after an injury scare on Saturday.

Just outside that group, Liam Marshall sits on 14/1 odds, while Elliot Minchella, Oliver Gildart, Jake Wardle, Jack Farrimond, Junior Nsemba and Adam Keighran are all 16/1.

Hull KR’s other injury concern, former Wigan man Michael McIlorum, joins Jack Broadben and Joe Burgess on 18/1 odds.

The eventual winner would join a prestigious honour roll alongside some of the greats, with the likes of Burrow himself, Kevin Sinfield, Leon Pryce, Tommy Leuluai, Paul Wellens and Jason Robinson.

