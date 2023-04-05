RL Today: Super League duo sign first professional contracts, more injury news and Challenge Cup coverage

It’s been a busy day in the world of rugby league with plenty going on ahead of Super League’s Rivals Round, including transfers, injury updates and first professional contracts.

Salford’s Paul Rowley and Leigh’s Adrian Lam have provided respective injury updates ahead of their clash at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday.

Hooker Andy Ackers and winger Joe Burgess might miss this weekend’s derby, but they won’t be sidelined for long, says Rowley.

Meanwhile, Lam insists that Leigh forward Ben Nakubuwai will be given every opportunity to fight for fitness ahead of the fixture. The Fiji international left the field against Wigan with a knee injury, with initial fears that he could be sidelined for up to one month.

Hull’s Tony Smith has made four changes to his squad ahead of Friday’s derby at the MKM Stadium.

Ligi Sao returns from his one-match suspension, while Ben McNamara has recovered from a shoulder knock to be included.

Mitieli Vulikijapani and Jamie Shaul are both also named, replacing Andre Savelio, Joe Lovodua, Nick Staveley and Tex Hoy.

Tom Opacic and Shaun Kenny-Dowall also return for Willie Peters’ Hull KR.

Transfers and loan recalls

Championship outfit Batley announced the return of full-back Luke Hooley this morning on a loan deal from Leeds.

The 24-year-old joins on a two-week loan deal from Headingley Stadium, having made his Super League debut in last week’s 20-12 defeat to Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Wigan have recalled Iain Thornley from his loan deal with Barrow to be named in their 21-man squad for the Good Friday derby against St Helens at the DW Stadium.

Thornley, 31, returned from a knee injury in the Championship against Halifax, scoring a try in the 16-12 victory.

Tom Forber has also been named following a short spell with fellow Super League side Wakefield.

Challenge Cup coverage confirmed

The BBC have selected the fifth round Challenge Cup tie between Halifax and Bradford for coverage.

The game on Saturday April 22 will kick-off at 7pm, and be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

Super League sides will enter the prestigious competition in round six, with winning sides from the fifth round also claiming a spot in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

Adding the extras

Catalans have handed first professional contracts to Ugo Tison and Tanguy Zenon on deals until the end of 2025.

The pair have been training with the first-team squad since the start of the season, and have signed to new two-year contract.

Tison, 21, made his professional debut last season at Wigan and also featured in the 18-10 victory over the Warriors in March.

Zenon, 20, also made his first Super League appearance in the same fixture last year at the DW Stadium.

March’s Player of the Month nominees have been announced. Making the list are George Williams, Bevan French, Paul Vaughan, Adam Keighran, Cameron Smith and Josh Charnley.

The March @GlensVodkaLLG Player of the Month nominees 🏉 Who are you backing? 🤔 Vote now on the #OURLEAGUE app 👇 #SuperLeague — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) April 4, 2023

READ NEXT: John Bateman caught up in Wests Tigers jersey storm