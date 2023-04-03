There will be a couple of big names missing in the Good Friday derby between Wigan and St Helens, whilst Wakefield have dipped into the loan market again.

Good Friday injury blows

There was a joint press conference held at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena today ahead of their Good Friday derby against St Helens.

Unfortunately, two big stars won’t be playing at the DW Stadium this week.

Wigan coach Matt Peet revealed they will be without star man Jai Field for up to 10 weeks. The Australian speedster suffered a hamstring injury in their 36-4 win at Leigh last Thursday.

Meanwhile, St Helens boss Paul Wellens confirmed Alex Walmsley is unlikely to be available until after the international break later this month. The England prop is facing around a month on the sidelines, also with a hamstring injury.

Challenge Cup fifth round draw complete

The Challenge Cup fifth round ties are locked in following the conclusion of the fourth round, which saw the remaining amateur clubs bow out.

Rochdale Mayfield produced a valiant effort against Newcastle Thunder on Saturday, going down to a 22-12 defeat at home.

And Hunslet ARLFC, the other community club in the fourth round, were beaten heavily 80-6 by Championship side Batley on Sunday.

Here are the fifth round ties:

Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls

Batley Bulldogs v Keighley Cougars

London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams

York Knights v Newcastle Thunder

Super League clubs enter the competition at the sixth round stage.

Super League Round Seven attendances

Our weekly piece on the Super League attendances is out every Monday, so bare that in mind for future reference.

Two fixtures recorded crowds of more than 10,000 during Round Seven, including Saturday’s televised clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wakefield make another loan signing

Wakefield Trinity have announced the signing of Nathan Mason from Huddersfield on an initial two-week loan.

Mason, 29, has immediately joined the side for training and is in contention to feature in Thursday’s Rival Round clash against Castleford at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The ex-Leigh forward is yet to feature for Huddersfield in 2023, and has made 59 Super League appearances to date.

He joins fellow Giants team-mates Innes Senior and Sam Hewitt to have made the move to Belle Vue on loan this year.

Salford forward heads to the Championship

Championship club Halifax have signed forward Ryan Lannon from Super League side Salford on a deal for the remainder of the season.

Salford said they have received an undisclosed transfer fee from Halifax for Lannon, bringing an 11-year association with the club to an end.

What’s in the papers

It’s a Monday which means a brand new Paper Talk. This week’s feature includes possible IMG changes, Wigan and more loan signings.

Adding the extras

Hull FC have announced that indie band FEVER will headline the Hull derby this week. There are less than 1,500 tickets remaining for the Good Friday derby at the MKM Stadium on Friday.

Meanwhile, Championship club London Broncos have entered a partnership with South Africa.

It follows similar partnerships having been put in place between Salford and Ghana, Leeds and Kenya, Hull and Nigeria and, most recently, York and Uganda.

Frans Erasmus, president of SARLSA commented: “We are looking forward to an exciting partnership with the important aim of improving rugby league in South Africa.

“The sport has enormous potential here. We would like to thank the Broncos’ management for this opportunity and hope it will bear mutual benefit.”

