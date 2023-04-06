RL Today: ‘Battle of the wooden spoon’, a rivalry with respect & Championship forward banned

Castleford and Wakefield kick-off Super League’s Rivals Round at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, already deemed to look like the ‘battle of the wooden spoon’ by four-time Super League winner Kyle Amor.

Speaking to Betfred’s The Last Tackle, Amor believes a win for Mark Applegarth’s side could be ‘the catalyst for more results down the line’ as Wakefield remain winless in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kevin Brown believes the pressure is on Castleford to pick up their third win of the season.

Every game during Rivals Round is live on Sky Sports.

Championship forward banned

Ex-England international and York forward Danny Kirmond is facing a three-match suspension after being sent off during the side’s 24-22 win over Sheffield in the Challenge Cup.

Kirmond, 37, was shown a red card for what was deemed a late hit on opposition half-back Cory Aston. He was charged with a Grade D strike by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.

York have until Tuesday to appeal the ban.

A rivalry with respect

There’s plenty of respect between Wigan and St Helens bosses Matt Peet and Paul Wellens respectively ahead of their Good Friday derby.

It will be the first time the fixture has taken place at the DW Stadium since 2019, with more than 23,000 tickets sold so far.

“When you’ve got a Wiganer in charge of Wigan and a St Helens lad in charge of St Helens, it’s not just another two points,” Wellens said.

“We know the enormity of the game and how much it means to the people of the towns.”

Leigh star backed for England recall

Adrian Lam has backed his star winger Josh Charnley for an England recall following his start to the Super League season, scoring eight tries in seven appearances.

Charnley, 31, last represented England on the international stage at the 2014 Four Nations.

“He is up there with all of the top two or three stats in the game at the moment, which would represent that he probably deserves an opportunity to get back in that position (England),” Lam told Love Rugby League.

“He’s got to keep maintaining that. He’s certainly started the season on the right foot and he can only get better as well.”

Widnes squad shake-up

Following the arrival of Wigan youngster and outside-back Zach Eckersley, Widnes duo Brad Holroyd and Will Tilleke have joined League 1’s Rochdale on dual-registration.

The pair have gone straight into Gary Thornton’s 21-man squad for their Good Friday derby against Oldham.

Meanwhile, Halifax back-rower Ben Forster has returned to the Crown Oil Arena on a two-week loan deal.

NRL star signs long-term deal

Cronulla Sharks have re-signed star half-back and 2022 Dally M Medallist Nicho Hynes to a long-term deal that will see him stay with the NRL club until at least the end of 2029.

The 26-year-old’s previous contract ran until the end of next year.

Adding the extras

Cornwall have added Welsh forward Ieuan Badham to their squad for the 2023 League 1 campaign.

The 21-year-old spent last season at the now defunct West Wales Raiders, and is the twin brother of Ewan, who joined fellow League 1 side Rochdale for 2023.

𝐈𝐄𝐔𝐀𝐍 𝐁𝐀𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐌 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 〓〓 ✍️ We are delighted to announce that Welshman Ieuan Badham has signed for the Choughs. 🤝 He joins Cornwall for the rest of the @Betfred League 1 season. ⬇️ Full story 🖤💛 #Kernowkynsa #RugbyLeague — Cornwall RLFC (@CornwallRLFC) April 6, 2023

Keighley’s Sadiq Adebiyi receiving support from Nujum Sports during Ramadan.

Thank you to @nujumsports for supporting Sadiq Adebiyi with his Ramadan package pic.twitter.com/7JeTzVqDqI — Keighley Cougars (@Cougarmania) April 6, 2023

Less than two hours from kick-0ff…

Finally, fair play to this Wigan fan ahead of the club’s Good Friday derby with rivals St Helens!

✈ A devoted Wigan Warriors fan has travelled over 1000 miles to watch The Warriors in action tomorrow! 71 year-old Peter Mason lives in Belarus but says he couldn’t miss The Derby against @Saints1890 💪 Read more 👇#WWRL #TheresNothingLikeTheDerbyhttps://t.co/iCiCL1A0qv — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) April 6, 2023

