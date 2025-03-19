RL Commercial have admitted they provided an advance on central distribution to allow Salford Red Devils to pay their players: and that it is yet to be repaid.

The Red Devils remain in deep financial strife, and are still under Rugby Football League-imposed restrictions that only permit them to field £1.2million worth of talent.

More players are expected to leave in the coming days, with All Out Rugby League reporting that Brad Singleton is heading for Castleford. Love Rugby League revealed last week that Nene Macdonald is a target for Championship side Oldham.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones held a press call on Wednedsay to discuss a variety of topics – but perhaps understandably, Salford was high on the agenda.

When asked if there was hope Salford would fulfil their fixtures this year, Jones said: “That’s the hope and the intention. I’m not necessarily here to talk about Salford. That’s an RFL matter but we certainly hope so.”

Jones was then asked if they still owed RL Commercial money in terms of an advance on their central distribution.

He replied: “This will be the last question I answer on it – but that is still to be repaid.”

Jones did also admit that the situation ‘has had an impact’ on the season so far.

He said: “I’m not here to talk about that stuff but it has an impact. People recognise it and do see it. From our perspective, there’s a lot of positive stories to come out from on the field and people are engaging with the sport – It’s our job to keep things like that and maintain it.”

