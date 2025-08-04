Dolphins and England centre Herbie Farnworth is in a race against time to be fit for the Ashes, with the back expected to be out for four to six weeks.

“It’s obviously a hamstring, it’s going to be some sort of period,” Dolphins head coach Kristian Woolf said on his injury.

He added: “How bad it is, we don’t quite know yet. It’s not a strain so it’s going to be at least four or six weeks.”

While that initial timeline might leave some England fans breathing a sigh of relief, in real terms he still does face a tough ask to be back fully firing again come the three-Test series against Australia.

That timeline puts Farnworth back fit around early to mid-September time, and while that still gives him time to get back for the Ashes he might not have any rugby under his belt for nearly three months before Test One if the Dolphins miss out on the Finals. They are currently eighth in the NRL ladder, two points above ninth-placed Sydney Roosters.

This will undoubtedly leave England boss Shaun Wane sweating, or possibly even thinking about a replacement. But who could he turn to?

Well, here is our take on the leading contenders to start in the centres should Herbie Farnworth be unavailable.

Front-runner: Jake Wardle

Wigan Warriors back Jake Wardle was always likely to start in one centre spot anyway, but with Farnworth now a doubt, he could become England’s principal option.

He has yet again been in tremendous form for the defending champions, and was also recently named in Wane’s initial train-on squad ahead of the series.

Wardle hasn’t quite been afforded the chance his form deserves at Test level in recent years, but he did impress in his sole Test appearances against France and would surely impress again if Wane deployed him this autumn.

In the mix: Harry Robertson and Harry Newman

You’d also say Harry Robertson and Harry Newman are right in the mix to come into the starting side now, if Farnworth is unavailable.

Newman has been Wane’s go-to man in the centres since 2023, with his desire to charge through space allowing him flourish in Wane’s system. Around that, he also seems to be peaking at the right time ahead of the Ashes as well, notably shining against Wakefield Trinity.

St Helens ace Robertson is one of the brightest young talents in the English game right now, and this would certainly cap off an already incredible campaign.

He has taken to Super League life like a duck to water, and since making the switch to centre this season has only gone from strength to strength, which was enough to earn him a spot in that initial squad. Robertson also offers that bit of X-factor that could make the attack come to life as well. Could this be the moment he becomes a superstar?

Outside bets: Ash Handley and Jack Broadbent

Underneath them, Ash Handley and Jack Broadbent will also be eyeing up a spot in the squad now.

Leeds co-captain Handley is already in the mix, given he was named in the initial train-on squad, but the question is whether Wane views him as a centre or winger.

He has shone in the centres this season in Blue and Amber, with Brad Arthur even claiming he is wasted on the wing as a result of his form, but his previous Test outings have both come out wide, and that could swing the discussion.

There is no doubting he made the squad for his form in the centres, though, so we shall see on that front.

Hull KR’s Jack Broadbent will also likely Wane’s radar, despite missing out on the initial squad.

His time at full-back has given him a real eye for space, but now being deployed at centre, he can get his hands on the ball more often and make a real dent in the opposition line. He also seems to pick the timing of his run brilliantly to maximise his output, a skill that could be crucial at Test level.

Bolter: Umyla Hanley

Another young gun who could be in line for an Ashes spot is Leigh’s Umyla Hanley, despite missing out on the initial train-on squad.

His stock has risen exponentially over the past few weeks with some classy performances in a high-powered Leopards attack, and that form could very easily force Wane’s hand.

Like Robertson, he just seems to offer something very different to the rest of this unit, with his raw pace and silky running able to beat defenders with ease, which is an exciting prospect.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Hull KR and Leeds stars

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Warrington suffer fresh blow as update issued on Leigh trio

👉🏻 Super League attendances: Big hitters pull five-figure crowds for crunch games

👉🏻 Power Rankings: Championship trio on rise as Leigh Leopards among big winners