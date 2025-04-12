Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire has revealed that he tried to take former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kallum Watkins to The Jungle before his return to Headingley was sealed.

Six years after leaving the club, Watkins’ return to Leeds was announced earlier this week, penning a deal until the end of the 2025 campaign.

With that move, the 34-year-old brought an end to a lengthy stint at Salford having held the captaincy of the Red Devils, whose financial plight remains ongoing.

Rival Kallum Watkins interest revealed by former Leeds Rhinos team-mate after Headingley return sealed

Due to that financial plight, reports linking Watkins with a departure from the Salford Community Stadium had circulated since before the season had even begun.

Numerous clubs had been believed to have shown an interest, though nothing came to fruition until earlier this week when Leeds got a deal over the line.

Now, Castleford head coach McGuire has officially confirmed they were one of the clubs to show an interest in the 29-time England international.

The pair lined up alongside one another 167 times in a Leeds shirt between April 2008 and October 2017, scooping every major honour on offer numerous times.

🗣 ‘We spoke to him early.’ 🏉 @CTRLFC coach Danny McGuire reveals tentative talks with former teammate Kallum Watkins prior to Rhinos return. Full video

📺 https://t.co/XUDp0EDvGM#castigers | #BBCRL pic.twitter.com/ThzquWaqff — BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) April 11, 2025

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Cas’ Super League game against Leigh Leopards on Saturday night, McGuire detailed: “I love Kal and we spoke to him early when it all happened at Salford.

“I think there was that much interest in him from other clubs that it fell away, and obviously he’s gone back to his home.

“Kal’s a great player and if there was a chance that he could have come and helped us with the experience, then we’d have been all over it, but I think there was a bit of interest elsewhere and he’s taken up that opportunity at Leeds.

“I’m sure he’ll go back and be a success there because of the person and the player that he is.”