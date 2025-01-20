London Broncos have completed the signing of Italian international Luke Polselli: who has subsequently walked away from his deal to play for leading community club Rochdale Mayfield in 2025 as a result.

Polselli, who featured for the Azzurri in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022, was due to join Mayfield after they announced his signature earlier this month.

But the 26-year-old has instead agreed to join the professional ranks and sign up with the Broncos for the upcoming Championship season. Capable of playing a plethora of positions across the backline including fullback or half-back, Polselli is immediately available for selection for this week’s Challenge Cup tie against Goole Vikings.

“I’ve heard a lot about this club and I’m really excited to get down there and start ripping in with the lads,” he said. “I like where the club is heading and I’d love to be part of it this season.”

Mayfield confirmed he would not be featuring for the club in 2025 by posting on X: “Massive CONGRATULATIONS to Luke Polselli on signing professional terms @LondonBroncosRL.

“Although we’re gutted we didn’t get to see him don a club jersey, it’s great news and an opportunity we couldn’t stand in the way of. Enjoy the journey Luke!”

Polselli has featured prominently in the Queensland Cup throughout his career, meaning his signature represents something of a coup for the Broncos heading into their return to the Championship.

He has made almost 100 appearances across the Queensland and New South Wales Cup competitions, playing for the likes of Newtown Jets and Mackay Cutters.

And he has now become the latest player to commit to London ahead of what is expected to be a significant takeover from NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

