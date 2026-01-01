Former NRL and Super League stalwart Ricky Leutele has hung up his boots just over 12 months on from his Leigh exit.

Centre Leutele spent two seasons with the Leopards, amassing 50 appearances across all competitions and winning the Challenge Cup in 2023 before leaving at the end of the 2024 campaign.

He spent six years in the British game overall having also donned a shirt for Toronto Wolfpack and Huddersfield Giants prior.

With 129 NRL appearances under his belt between Cronulla Sharks and Melbourne Storm, the 35-year-old featured six times in the Queensland Cup for Souths Logan Magpies in 2025.

And after that brief stint back playing at second-grade level Down Under, he has now retired.

Former Leigh Leopards star hangs up boots Down Under

A seven-time Samoa international, Leutele announced his decision to hang up the boots via an emotional social media post.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Better late than never.

“12 months since we moved back from England, and this year has given me the chance to really reflect on my career.

“What a ride it has been. Just a kid from Logan, Woodridge with big dreams of playing just one game of NRL, going on to play 14 years professionally across the NRL and Super League – it’s something I could have only dreamed of.

“Mum, Dad, and my siblings – thank you for taking me to training and games when I was younger. The road was never easy, but I wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Over the years there were setbacks, injuries, and moments of self-doubt that challenged me. Every obstacle only made me stronger. Even when quitting felt like the easier option, I’m proud I pushed through. Along the way I was fortunate enough to hit milestones, win a premiership, play for my country, and represent my culture and family.

“Thank you to Cronulla Sharks for the opportunity to debut in 2010, where I spent ten years at the club and made Cronulla my new home. Thank you to Toronto Wolfpack, Melbourne Storm, Huddersfield Giants, and Leigh Leopards for trusting me to represent your clubs on and off the field. To my coaches, managers, teammates, and the fans – thank you for the memories.

”To my wife – thank you for always sticking by me. Your love, belief, and sacrifice through the moves, time apart, late nights, and injuries never went unnoticed. I couldn’t have done this without you. You are the real MVP

“To my three babies – life got better the moment you all came into my world. I’m grateful I could give you a life I never had. You’ve been with me through most of Dad’s career, but now it’s my turn to support and watch you in your sports.

“Forever grateful for the memories, friendships, and lessons. Excited for what’s ahead and to give back to the next generation chasing a dream like the life I was fortunate enough to live.

“Much love.”