Hull FC have revealed that Richie Myler will become the club’s new chief executive – alongside his existing role as director of rugby at the Black and Whites.

Myler came onboard at Hull midway through last year and following a takeover of the club by David Hood and Andrew Thirkill, he has been entrusted with a second significant role as the club rebuild both on and off the pitch.

Myler has led Hull’s extensive recruitment drive throughout the 2024 off-season, with the likes of Jordan Abdull – who has now been reported to have left the Black and Whites – Aidan Sezer and Jordan Rapana joining.

And Myler will now take an even more central figure in a new-look Hull.

He said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Chief Executive of such a prestigious club.

“We have assembled an experienced team within our performance department who are already making some great strides throughout pre-season; I feel confident in the progress they have made, which allows me to be able to spend more time and energy focused on other areas of the business.

“As we venture into a new era, it’s vital everyone associated with the club – the board, players, staff, supporters and partners – pull together in the same direction to drive this club back to where we belong.

“We are well aware the path ahead of us will not be easy, but I feel we have a group of experienced individuals across the club that really care about restoring pride and passion in our badge.”

