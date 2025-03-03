New Zealand Warriors assistant Richard Agar has ‘rejected’ claims he grabbed a UK-based journalist ‘by the throat’ in Las Vegas over the weekend, according to reports Down Under.

Reports emerged on Sunday that during half-time of the Warriors‘ defeat to Canberra Raiders at the Allegiant Stadium, Agar became involved in an altercation with a journalist in the press box.

Due to layout of the stadium, Agar and his Warriors colleagues had to walk through the media area to get to the lifts which took them down into the dressing room area.

And initial reports have suggested that the 53-year-old grabbed the journalist in question, who wishes to remain anonymous, by the throat before verbally abusing him.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from an article the journalist wrote calling for Agar to be sacked during his time as Leeds Rhinos’ head coach back in 2022.

Richard Agar ‘rejects’ allegation of grabbing journalist by throat in Las Vegas

After the game, the NRL opened up an investigation into the altercation, and are expected to review CCTV footage from inside the stadium.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said: “Post game, I was made aware of an alleged incident at half-time involving assistant coach Richard Agar and an English journalist.

“This morning, I had the opportunity to speak with the NRL Integrity Unit. They are working through their process which will include us.

“I hope their process will be efficient and prompt so we can provide clarity on the matter.”

NRL chief Andrew Abdo meanwhile added: “The matter is of concern for us.

“The allegations are serious and we will have a look at all the evidence and make a decision really quickly.”

Agar, who spent time as head coach of Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds before heading Down Under, has been with the Warriors as one of head coach Andrew Webster’s right-hand men since 2023.

The latest reports, from The Daily Telegraph, state that the coach has ‘rejected’ claims he ‘grabbed the throat’ of the journalist.

