Hull KR star Rhyse Martin says he hopes his role in their maiden Super League Grand Final triumph can be utilised as inspiration by the aspiring rugby league stars of Papua New Guinea.

Queensland-born Martin has represented the Kumuls since 2014 through his father, who hails from the village of Hula in the Central Province.

The 32-year-old made the jump to Super League with Leeds Rhinos midway through the 2019 campaign, and moved across Yorkshire ahead of 2025 as he linked up with KR.

Not everything has gone to plan this year on an individual level with both injury and suspension hampering him at times, but Saturday evening saw Martin come off the bench at Old Trafford as the Robins completed a historic treble.

Kicking three goals to earn six of the Robins’ points in a 24-6 triumph over Wigan Warriors, Martin joined an exclusive club: becoming just the second Papua New Guinean to win a Super League Grand Final.

Rhyse Martin shares Papua New Guinean pride following Super League Grand Final triumph

The only other Kumul to do so previously? Marcus Bai, who was an Old Trafford winner with Leeds against future employers Bradford Bulls back in 2004!

Speaking post-match at the Theatre of Dreams, Martin – who lost the Grand Final as a Leeds player three years ago – said: “It means a lot.

“Hopefully it gives some inspiration to some of the guys that are coming over here, to young kids from Papua New Guinea that look at it and want to achieve something similar.

“That’s all I hope from this, but for me it’s the payment for the sacrifices of six years living away from my family with just me, my wife and my two kids here.

“To play in this occasion and win it, it just makes it all worth it.”

That Leeds victory at Old Trafford in the Grand Final saw their claim their first Super League title. The same can be said for Hull KR 21 years on, and they have become the first new club since the Rhinos to win one.

Martin will now line up alongside Bai’s son Cooper for PNG this autumn in the Pacific Championships as they take on Fiji and the Cook Islands in Port Moresby, attempting to win the Pacific Bowl for the second year on the spin.

Sharing his excitement, the back-rower said: “When you go into camp, it’s a different essence. You’re representing your country and your people, and that’s something that I love to do.

“I love going there, the atmosphere is very similar to here because everyone is so passionate.

“I can’t wait to go there and pull on that Kumuls jersey again. Every time I get to the end of camp there, you get this feeling in your stomach because you know it’s going to be 12 months before you get to do it again.

“We’re trying to climb up that international ranking ladder and be a top four or top three team.

“Eventually, we want to get to number one, that’s the goal. We just need to take each game and try to get wins for that international ranking (to be boosted).

“We’ve got a good opportunity, there’s just the two games, but it’s going to be enjoyable and both of those games are going to be tough.”