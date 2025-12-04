Rhys Kennedy and Drew Hutchinson will ply their trade together Down Under in 2026 having penned deals to join Group 7 outfit Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles.

Ex-Hull KR forward Kennedy, who was born in Moruya, headed back Down Under at the end of the 2024 campaign: which he spent in Super League donning the colours of London Broncos.

Playmaker Hutchinson meanwhile spent just a sole year plying his trade in the British game back in 2018, donning a Leigh shirt in the Championship.

The pair both boast NRL experience on their CVs, with 31-year-old Kennedy having represented South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos at first-grade level Down Under before linking up with KR in 2023 and playing in the Challenge Cup final.

Wollongong native Hutchinson played in the NRL for St George Illawarra Dragons prior to joining Leigh, and then got back to first-grade level in Australia afterwards with both Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs, departing the latter in 2024.

Now, the pair will link up playing the game at local level next year – joining an Albion Park side which finished third on the ladder in the South Coast Group 7 ladder this term.

Former Hull KR and Leigh pair Rhys Kennedy and Drew Hutchinson join Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles for 2026

The Eagles announced both Kennedy and Hutchinson’s signings last month via social media.

When Kennedy penned his deal with the club, they wrote: “Great news for The Park!

“We’re excited to announce the signing of Rhys Kennedy.

“Rhys joins us with an impressive career across the NRL with South Sydney and the Brisbane Broncos, as well as valuable experience in Super League.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing Rhys bring his skill, leadership, and experience to the Eagles in 2026! 🦅”

For Hutchinson, who turned 30 in April, this marks a return to the club where he played his junior rugby league before making his way into the NRL.

The Eagles wrote: “New signing, Drew Hutchinson!