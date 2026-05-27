Super League will be at the same level as NRL in ten years if a future partnership between the two competitions is a success.

That’s the message from Rhodri Jones, who admitted talks are now likely to step back while Super League sorts its next broadcast deal out, before any arrangement with the NRL is set in stone.

Jones and Nigel Wood were in Australia for Magic Round earlier this month as talks continued about a potential collaboration in the future.

Nothing concrete was agreed from those discussions, but there remains an appetite from both sides to make things happen.

‘We’ll try and deliver against the objective to bring Super League to the standard that the NRL is at the moment’

For now, focus will turn to broadcast negotiations, while the NRL focus on the impending exit of Andrew Abdo, the CEO who will leave in July.

Speaking to Love Rugby League, Jones said: “We’re clearly aligned on where we want to get the Northern Hemisphere to, but that’s a ten-year plan, aspiration, North Star you could call it.

“It’s the devil in the detail behind that as to how we get to that point in ten years’ time.

“And there’s a multitude of elements that are inclusive of that, everything from revenues into the game, broadcast, commercial, digitalisation, monetisation of digital assets, to pathways, to communities, to international competition, both country-to-country but also club-to-club.

“And essentially the output of the meetings are that we and the NRL will feed into a plan that we will build, that we’ll try and deliver against the objective to bring Super League to the standard that the NRL is at the moment.

“All in terms of audiences, revenues, reach, profile.

“So that’s in essence what we managed to develop a little bit more whilst we were out there. But there’s still work to do in terms of defining financials, investment.

“In terms of the detail around governance structures, I think everyone’s a bit clear on what that means for the NRL and I think they’re in a relatively comfortable place that there is independence in the game here now.

“But ultimately, at this moment in time, both hemispheres are in the throes of their broadcast negotiations. And the conclusion of those two things will in some ways dictate what the eventual deal with the NRL will look like.”

Andrew Abdo’s NRL exit addressed

In a press conference regarding Abdo’s exit, Peter V’Landys said focus on Super League would continue after July 15.

Explaining that, Jones said: “Other than that’s the date Andrew leaves the NRL, there’s no significance.

“He was responding to the question of, ‘what else have you got to do, or what will Andrew leave you to do?’

“He mentioned Super League as his first thing. But I think there’s still some work to do. I think it’s on us to push that forward over the next couple of weeks once we get this weekend out of the way.

“It will be on us to be able to go back to the NRL and say, look, we’ve understood what you’ve said, you’ve understood what we’ve said.

“Here is a plan, here’s a framework of a plan that we think will get us to this place in ten years’ time.”