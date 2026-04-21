Rhodri Jones has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rugby Football League (RFL) following the departure of predecessor Abi Ekoku to St Helens.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Ekoku had vacated his role as CEO of the RFL to take up the same job with Super League heavyweights St Helens.

A permanent replacement will eventually be put in place, with the process of identifying that candidate ongoing, but Jones will occupy the role for now.

Rhodri Jones lands key Rugby Football League role following St Helens’ Abi Ekoku appointment

Jones has held previous roles within the RFL over the years, and was previously Chief Commercial Officer for Super League (Europe).

As his move into the role of interim CEO was announced on Tuesday afternoon, Jones said: “It’s a privilege to step into this role at such an important moment for the sport.

“The 2026 season has started strongly and that momentum must continue.

“I’m focused on providing stability, supporting our stakeholders and teams, and ensuring we continue to deliver for our fans, partners and wider community, whilst the search process for the new permanent CEO of the RFL concludes.”

Jones has held his current role as RL Commercial’s Managing Director since that entity was formed in January 2023.

He is at the forefront of ongoing discussions with NRL stakeholders including Andrew Abdo regarding the proposed takeover of Super League by the Aussies.

RFL Chair Nigel Wood added: “Rhodri’s appointment gives the organisation continuity and stability, whilst we complete the search process for the new permanent CEO of the RFL which we expect to conclude over the next couple of months.

“Rhodri is well-regarded within the internal and external stakeholder group, and I am pleased he has accepted this interim role.”

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST