The Rugby Football League will reconsider the application of historical charges to next year’s controversial changes to the disciplinary system: and insist all clubs were told about the changes last month.

Super League, Championship and League 1 will operate under new guidelines when it comes to disciplinary proceedings in 2025. Players will be suspended based off the amount of points they have accrued in a 12-month period, rather than on the strength of each individual charge.

That has been met with some backlash, not least the decision from the RFL to carry over all old charges from 2024 and apply points to the records of players, meaning some of Super League’s biggest stars start 2025 on the brink of lengthy bans.

Love Rugby League has covered the changes in significant detail, with more below about the finer points of the system. However, there could now be a dramatic pull-back from the governing body.

They have said, in a statement issued to Love Rugby League, that while there is support for the ‘broad direction of travel’, they will reconsider the prospect of applying 2024 charges to a players’ record, meaning it is now possible everyone could start on zero points.

However, they have hit out at suggestions from some – including Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess – that they found out about the changes through the media and not through the official channels.

Burgess slammed the handling of the changes earlier this week, insisting he discovered online that players ran the risk of major bans, rather than being told by the RFL officially. However, the governing body have stressed that changes were given to clubs in mid-December.

In a statement, they said: “All clubs were circulated with changes to the on-field sentencing guidelines for 2025 in mid-December. These guidelines are for Betfred Men’s and Women’s Super League, plus Betfred Championship and League One.

“The changes followed consultation with clubs at all levels in the mid-season regulatory meetings in May 2024, and ratification by the RFL’s Laws Committee – which includes representatives from clubs, coaches and players – followed by approval by RFL Board.

“While there is support for the broad direction of travel, following feedback from various levels of the sport, the RFL has agreed to reconsider some of the detail of the changes, specifically relating to historic charges (from the 2024 season).”

Now, the RFL will publish a final and definitive version of the guidelines next month, before the Third Round of the Challenge Cup takes place on the weekend of February 8/9.

They continued: “The final version of the guidelines will therefore be published in the first week of February, before the Third Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, and following a scheduled meeting of Laws Committee on January 29, which is followed by the RFL Board – as well as further consultation with clubs and other stakeholders.”

