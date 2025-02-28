The RFL have threatened to place Salford back under a Financial Sustainability Cap after the Red Devils’ players failed to receive their wages for February.

Salford had been under special measures from the RFL from mid-November up until earlier this month after needing an advance on their Central Distribution funding.

Those measures were still in place come the start of the Super League season, and saw head coach Paul Rowley name what was essentially a reserves side for their Round 1 game at St Helens, being beaten 82-0.

Fast forward a couple of weeks, and a takeover of the club by a Swiss consortium has now been ratified, with Rowley able to field a full-strength side for the last two rounds – including on Thursday night at Hull KR, where they were thrashed 42-0.

Reports broke following that game that the players had not been paid as expected, but post-match, Rowley insisted it was down to the money coming from overseas and requiring bank checks.

RFL threaten to place Salford Red Devils back in special measures as wages not paid

The Salford boss said his players would receive their wages a day late, on Friday, and refused to use the situation as an excuse for their defeat at Craven Park.

But come Friday evening, reports once again broke of the players still not being paid – and though those reports are yet to be officially rubber-stamped, they have been as good as confirmed by the RFL.

The game’s governing body issued a statement threatening to place the Greater Manchester outfit back under a Financial Sustainability Cap which reads: “Following an emergency meeting of the RFL Special Measures Committee, the RFL have contacted Salford Red Devils to reiterate the position regarding Special Measures.

“The RFL have been in regular contact with the club to understand their latest position, following the month end – having previously sought and received assurances regarding club financial sustainability.

“The committee will meet again on Tuesday to consider the position, and whether the Special Measures which currently apply to the club should be extended to the reinstatement of a Club Financial Sustainability Cap.”

Rowley is set to appear on Sky Sports on Friday evening as a guest for Leigh Leopards’ home game against Catalans Dragons, with more sure to be said on the situation.