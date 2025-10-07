RFL ‘should be ashamed’ over Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ban says top NRL journalist

Respected NRL journalist Buzz Rothfield has claimed the RFL Match Review Panel should be ‘ashamed of themselves’ following the ban handed out to retiring Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

The imposing front-rower copped a Grade C head contact charge following his side’s semi-final victory over St Helens on Saturday, after making contact with Saints back Jon Bennison while he was on the floor.

As a result, that took the New Zealander’s record up to 19 points, resulting in a three-game ban as a result. The forward had been on the cusp of a suspension for some time; however, with only a minor Grade A charge set to see him banned.

Hull KR have since appealed the decision, though, with his tribunal set to take place later this evening (Tuesday, 7th October).

‘They should be ashamed of themselves’

If the ban is not overturned upon review, it would bring a glittering career to a stuttering end, but the decision to ban him in the first place has not gone over well down under, with respected journalist Rothfield detailing he was ‘disgusted’ by the decision.

“I’m disgusted by that decision, I really am,” Rothfield told Triple M NRL. “It’d flat out being a penalty in the NRL.

“I know this guy’s got history and a long, long list of indiscretions on the field, but that was barely a penalty.

“They should be ashamed of themselves, the Super League match review. He wouldn’t have knocked me out!”

Waerea-Hargreaves is widely regarded as one of the greatest props of the modern era. During his NRL career with the Sydney Roosters, he notched a staggering 310 appearances and helped the club win three NRL Premierships.

He has also shone on the Test stage, winning 33 caps for New Zealand between 2009 and 2022.

During his one-year stint in East Hull, he has also added Challenge Cup and League Leaders Shield winners’ medals to his collection.

