RFL promote new Super League referee with first match this weekend

Super League will have a new match official this weekend with Cameron Worsley handed his first game in the middle at the highest level.

Worsley, one of the leading officials in the Championship, has been promoted and will take charge of Catalans Dragons’ game against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening in Perpignan.

Worsley, a PE teacher by trade at Airedale Academy in Castleford, has taken charge of over 100 games in the second tier.

He has also run the line for big events including England’s series with Samoa last year, and one of this year’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.

RFL head of match officials Phil Bentham said: “It’s a pleasure to congratulate Cameron on this appointment, which is richly deserved after the consistent progress he has made as a member of our Grade One list of match officials over the last seven seasons.

“He has refereed more than 100 matches in the Betfred Championship, and also gained considerable Super League experience as a touch judge – with recent appointments including referee for a semi final in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, and touch judge for one of the Betfred Challenge Cup semi finals.

“His appointment underlines the opportunities within our pathway for Grade One officials outside the full-time squad who perform consistently in Betfred Championship and other matches – reflecting the commitment they show and the sacrifices they make to achieve such a high level of performance.”

And his career at the highest level will begin this weekend with a trip to the south of France.

