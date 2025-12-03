The Rugby Football League have confirmed that Salford Red Devils’ membership with the sport has been terminated – and an emergency board meeting will be held on Thursday to outline the next steps.

The Red Devils were officially wound up on Wednesday morning at the High Court in London, with liquidation proceedings to begin after a petition filed by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

The club’s parent company, Salford City Reds (2013), owes approaching £4million in debt and after multiple adjournments, the Red Devils’ fate was finally sealed in the capital.

It means that the club will now cease trading and effectively cease to exist, with the ownership of Sire Kaliahi and Curtiz Brown over.

The governing body have revealed that Salford’s playing licence has officially been revoked until further notice which means, as it stands in the precise moment, they will not compete in the Championship in 2026.

However, that will likely change in the coming days after an RFL board meeting which will attempt to outline what happens next.

In a brief statement, the RFL said: “Following today’s court decision, Salford Red Devils’ membership of the RFL has been terminated with immediate effect. The RFL Board will meet tomorrow, following which, detail on the process to new club ownership will be advised.”

However, multiple consortia have been working in the background for a number of weeks preparing for the eventual liquidation of the existing club.

That includes former CEO Chris Irwin, who is believed to be heading up a team that will attempt to revive the Red Devils, secure the playing licence from the RFL and launch a club that will compete in the Championship in 2026.

However, they have around just six weeks to start completely from scratch and build an entirely new playing squad, with a race against time now well underway. It does appear, though, that the governing body will accelerate the process of appointing new club ownership with that timeframe in mind.