Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been CLEARED to feature in this weekend’s Super League Grand Final.

The imposing Hull KR forward was handed an initial Grade C head contact charge after hitting St Helens winger Jon Benison on the floor during the Robins’ semi-final win on Saturday.

Waerea-Hargreaves has been walking on proverbial disciplinary eggshells for some time now, and that charge took his record to 19 points for the year and subsequently saw him handed a three-match ban.

But Rovers instantly made the decision to appeal the suspension and at a hearing on Tuesday evening, they were successful in challenging the plea in what represents a huge boost going into the Grand Final.

In a statement, the RFL said: “Jared Waerea-Hargreaves of Hull KR has successfully challenged a Grade C charge of Head Contact arising from Saturday’s Betfred Super League Semi Final against St Helens, which would have led to a three-match suspension.

“The RFL’s independent Operational Rules Tribunal upheld the player’s not guilty play. He is therefore free to play in Saturday’s Grand Final.”

Waerea-Hargreaves was represented by Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell at the hearing – who has again managed to successfully overturn a major disciplinary decision that has gone against the Robins.

It means the prop’s career is not yet over, with the legendary forward allowed a swansong in the Grand Final. He will start at Old Trafford in his one and only appearance at the venue as a Rovers player.

