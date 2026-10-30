The Rugby Football League have granted North Wales Crusaders a licence to play in the Championship in 2027 – after their ownership group satisfied the concerns of the governing body.

Crusaders initially threatened to pull out of competing in the Championship next year, after they stressed they were being issued with unfair requirements regarding a licence to play on in 2027. That included the RFL requesting an escrow account be deposited with £150,000, which would secure payment for players and staff in the event of further financial trouble.

Crusaders initially refused to comply with that, but owner Jamie Elkaleh has now confirmed that they will be able to take to the field next year after all, with Elkaleh and the club now able to plan for 2027.

North Wales Crusaders to play on in 2027

Elkaleh has ultimately revised the initial business plan submitted to the RFL, and in the words of the governing body, ‘satisfied all of their queries’.

RFL chief executive Ian Nolan said: “I’d like to thank Jamie for all his hard work and diligence in getting to this endgame that we all wanted – North Wales Crusaders participating in the Championship and helping our sport flourish.

“Although we had some queries about the financial aspect of their plan, they have gone away and returned with a far more robust proposal which, allied to the escrow we decided to put in place, has left everyone with the belief the club can press on with confidence.

“That is great news for North Wales Crusaders and us, as a sport, as we look forward to the new season.”

Crusaders owner addresses decision

Elkaleh took charge of Crusaders in May after their high-profile financial difficulties, and was given an initial interim membership to get the club through to the end of the 2026 season.

The club will play all of their home games at Colwyn Bay, abandoning plans to play across various parts of Wales in the short-term – and they must submit monthly financial reports to the RFL.

Elkaleh said after the decision: “It’s my absolute delight to inform you that rugby league is going to continue in the north of Wales, and North Wales Crusaders have successfully obtained our licence for the upcoming season. A massive thank you to all of our fans, our board, our sponsors and Ian Nolan over at the RFL for helping us get this across the line.

“Now we can build and we can build with a purpose. There are some rules around it but the most important thing is that rugby league will continue in the north of Wales in 2027. I cannot wait to welcome all the fans and have a drink with you all in the marquee soon.”

Crusaders can now press on with putting together their squad – while the RFL have moved a step closer to likely finalising what the Championship structure will look like for 2027 with the confirmation of North Wales’ involvement. They do, however, still have a call to make on Featherstone Rovers – with a decision expected soon.