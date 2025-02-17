RFL make decision on Salford Red Devils investigation after team drama

The Rugby Football League will launch an investigation into Salford Red Devils’ behaviour following their controversial team selection against St Helens on Saturday.

Salford opted to send their reserve team to the Saints for a game which was televised live on the BBC. They subsequently lost 82-0, with their decision to leave their available first-team players out causing significant backlash.

Love Rugby League revealed on Sunday night that Salford were set to be discussed at an RFL meeting on Monday morning, with a possible investigation on the cards if it was considered they had potentially brought the game into disrepute.

And the governing body have now confirmed that an investigation will indeed take place.

They said: “The RFL have today contacted Salford Red Devils to confirm that a compliance investigation will be launched to consider the circumstances around their squad selection for Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture at St Helens, and whether they have brought the sport into disrepute.

“The club have seven days in which to respond.”

It means the club and their new owners could now be hit with sanctions if it is decided Salford’s actions did indeed bring the sport into disrepute.

Those sanctions range in severity, and the club will now have to co-operate at a time when they are looking to get salary cap restrictions removed ahead of this weekend’s game against Leeds Rhinos.

Salford’s decision caused backlash from pundits and authority figures within the sport. Kyle Amor admitted the occasion was an ‘own goal’ for Super League, while Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said it was ‘tinpot behaviour’ from Salford.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 RFL to consider Salford Red Devils sanctions after team selection controversy

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity stars

👉🏻 BBC pundit slams Salford Red Devils controversy as ‘own goal’ for Super League

👉🏻 BBC viewing figures for controversial Salford Red Devils defeat revealed