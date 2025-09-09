Workington have been awarded a 12-6 win for last weekend’s clash against Goole Vikings, which was abandoned late on due to Town head coach Jonty Gorley’s medical emergency.

With circa 15 minutes remaining of Saturday afternoon’s final game of the campaign in League 1, Town had led by that same scoreline following tries from Levi Atiga and Rio Corkill along with two goals from the boot of Jake Carter.

Boss Gorley then fell ill, and the game was halted as he received medical treatment, before the sides agreed to call proceedings there.

Come Saturday night, Workington shared the positive news that Gorley had been released from Scunthorpe Hospital and was en-route home back up to Cumbria alongside wife Marie and the club’s head physio.

As the game was abandoned, the RFL Board had to decide its outcome: with the potential that they would ask for it to be replayed.

RFL make decision on League 1 game abandoned after coach fell ill

A 12-6 win for Town is what the game will enter the record books as though, with the RFL confirming their board’s verdict via a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

That release reads: “Following the abandonment of Saturday’s Round 18 Betfred League One fixture between Goole Vikings and Workington Town in the last quarter, the RFL Board have ruled that the scoreline at the time of the abandonment – 12-6 to Workington Town – should stand.

“The Board also joins Workington Town and their coach Jonty Gorley in thanking Goole Vikings for the response of their medical and other staff, and sends best wishes to Jonty.”

Gorley’s side had already cemented second spot on the League 1 ladder, but the two competition points that come with this result mean that they have finished just one point behind champions North Wales Crusaders.

Meanwhile, in their first season playing in the ‘professional’ section of the pyramid, Scott Taylor’s Goole have finished seventh.

