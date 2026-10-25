The Rugby Football League reportedly asked for UNLIMITED FUNDING from the NRL as part of a deal for the Australian governing body to invest in Super League.

A deal between the two competitions is understood to be close, with an agreement potentially announced in the coming days that could see a partnership begin for 2028.

There would be early-stage involvement from the NRL in some areas already for 2027 though, including securing a TV deal with DAZN to show four Super League matches every weekend.

But it has now emerged what one of the late sticking points was in a deal being signed off sooner.

RFL asked for ‘unlimited funding’ from NRL

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that a key sticking point in the NRL’s negotiations was ‘a demand for unlimited funding for the head body in the UK’.

It is then mentioned that the deal was proposed by the Rugby Football League and unsurprisingly, something the Australian Rugby League Commission flat-out refused to agree to. As the article states: “No well-run organisation would”.

Interestingly, the report also mentions that Super League club owners were potentially unaware of that interesting detail, meaning it is possible the RFL tried to negotiate that particular part of a deal away from the knowledge of the clubs.

If true, that would likely be a fascinating development and something several senior executives at clubs would unlikely look upon favourably. It was also unclear why the RFL sought unlimited funding, and what they were intending to spend that funding on.

However, with that now categorically off the table, the deal is now accelerating towards a conclusion.