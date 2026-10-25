RFL make BIZARRE funding request in NRL deal as ‘key sticking point’ revealed
The Rugby Football League reportedly asked for UNLIMITED FUNDING from the NRL as part of a deal for the Australian governing body to invest in Super League.
A deal between the two competitions is understood to be close, with an agreement potentially announced in the coming days that could see a partnership begin for 2028.
There would be early-stage involvement from the NRL in some areas already for 2027 though, including securing a TV deal with DAZN to show four Super League matches every weekend.
But it has now emerged what one of the late sticking points was in a deal being signed off sooner.
RFL asked for ‘unlimited funding’ from NRL
The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that a key sticking point in the NRL’s negotiations was ‘a demand for unlimited funding for the head body in the UK’.
It is then mentioned that the deal was proposed by the Rugby Football League and unsurprisingly, something the Australian Rugby League Commission flat-out refused to agree to. As the article states: “No well-run organisation would”.
Interestingly, the report also mentions that Super League club owners were potentially unaware of that interesting detail, meaning it is possible the RFL tried to negotiate that particular part of a deal away from the knowledge of the clubs.
If true, that would likely be a fascinating development and something several senior executives at clubs would unlikely look upon favourably. It was also unclear why the RFL sought unlimited funding, and what they were intending to spend that funding on.
However, with that now categorically off the table, the deal is now accelerating towards a conclusion.
NRL-Super League deal reaches climax
It is expected that Super League could confirm as early as this week that a deal has been completed – but it will not begin until the start of 2028.
The NRL ultimately decided there was not enough time to put plans in place for 2027, but have agreed to the broad terms of a partnership with Super League that will see their investment roll in from the beginning of the 2028 campaign.
What happens now with aspects like a Super League title sponsor, scheduling and, most importantly, the possible elevation of London Broncos, remains to be seen.
But it is expected a number of issues will now be ironed out in quick fashion as Super League puts its plans together for 2027 at long last, having secured a partnership with the NRL.