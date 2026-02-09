The Rugby Football League will meet this week to discuss what happens next after the sudden and incredible demise of Halifax Panthers.

The Panthers were ordered into compulsory liquidation on Monday afternoon in court in London, ending their 153-year existence. They are the third club within three months to go out of business, following Salford Red Devils and Featherstone Rovers.

But the Halifax situation is far more immediate and pressing for the governing body, given how their demise has occurred mid-season, with the Championship campaign having already started.

That has led to a feeling of urgency at the RFL about how to accelerate a process that would see a speedy return for a Halifax club in 2026. They are due to play Sheffield Eagles this weekend but it has been stressed that at this stage, a game taking place would be highly unlikely.

In a statement, the governing body said: “The RFL is aware of the High Court’s decision surrounding Halifax Panthers. The Board of the RFL will meet to consider all options this week.

“Our thoughts are with the players, coaches, club staff and fans that will be affected on hearing today’s news. A further update will be made in due course.”

Sources have indicated to Love Rugby League that the mood at the RFL on Monday evening was one of panic, with the governing body only definitively learning of the club’s demise just minutes before it was made official.

Unlike the Featherstone situation, where the governing body actively decided against giving Rovers’ playing licence to a consortium that included former owner Mark Campbell, there is no ill feeling towards the current board and administration of the Panthers.

The winding-up petition which led to the club’s liquidation on Monday was issued in late-2024. Since then, an almost entirely new board have come into the club, as well as a new off-field leadership team.

Should they wish to push through a new company that would restore rugby league in Halifax, there is every chance they would be granted the licence by the governing body.

However, sources have indicated such a process would not necessarily happen quickly, with a variety of issues including acquiring the intellectual property of the old club including the kit, stock and the name of the club, as well as creating new bank accounts.

But there is a determination from both those involved with the sport in Halifax and the governing body to push through a solution that would see the Panthers return to the field in 2026, with as minimal a disruption to the schedule as possible.

However, any new company would face sporting sanctions due to there being an insolvency event occurring.