Golden Point will only be active in the final Ashes Test this autumn if necessary to decide who wins the series, the RFL have confirmed.

In both the NRL and Super League, it’s now highly unlikely to see a game end in a draw as Golden Point is in use.

If the scores are level after 80 minutes, up to ten minutes extra are played across two five-minute halves and the next team to score a point with a drop goal – or two via a penalty or four via a try – takes the win.

But this autumn, we won’t see this at either Wembley in the first Test this weekend or Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in the second Test on November 1.

Only if Golden Point is needed to determine a winner of the series after the third Test at Headingley on November 8 will it come into play.

RFL confirm rule change for Ashes Series as potential Headingley drama awaits

Ahead of this weekend’s series opener, the RFL issued a press release to confirm the verdict that had been reached on Golden Point between England and Australia.

England, of course, know Golden Point heartbreak all too well having lost the World Cup semi-final 27-26 to Samoa at The Emirates in 2022 courtesy of Stephen Crichton’s drop goal.

Back in 2006 meanwhile, Darren Lockyer scored a winning try in Golden Point to seal a 16-12 victory for the Kangaroos over New Zealand in the Tri-Nations final.

The RFL’s press release reads: “It has been agreed that Golden Point will be available only after the third Test of the series at Headingley on November 8 – if it is necessary to determine a winner of the series, rather than the series being shared.

“If the scores are level at full-time of the first or second Tests, the match will be drawn.

“If one of the first two Tests has been drawn, and the scores are level at full-time of the third Test, Golden Point will not be played.”