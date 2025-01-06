Castleford-based club Cutsyke Raiders will replace Wath Brow Hornets in this year’s Challenge Cup after the Pennine League side accepted an invitation to replace the Cumbrians this weekend.

Wath Brow have pulled out of their tie against West Bowling, citing concerns over player welfare and the prospect of playing cup games in early-January given what they said was a ‘lack of preparation time for all amateur clubs’ due to a mandatory non-contact period in pre-season.

However, as a winter team, Cutsyke are not subject to such restrictions and therefore have accepted an offer to enter the cup at short notice and travel to Bradford this weekend.

The winners will take on 1998 winners Sheffield Eagles in Round Two, and the RFL’s director of development, Marc Lovering, said: “We are grateful to Cutsyke Raiders for accepting this late opportunity to play in the Challenge Cup and for the help of Sue Taylor MBE in facilitating.

“Those community clubs who accepted the invitation to play in the Challenge Cup back in October were granted an exemption from the usual mandated non-contact period to begin training earlier once the players had had a 4-6 week break following the end of their 2024 commitments.

“As a Pennine League club taking part in the winter season, Cutsyke did not need such an exemption. We also thank West Bowling for their co-operation.

“They have gone to great lengths to secure the availability of the all-weather surface of the Horsfall Community Stadium this Saturday, and have rightly pointed out that a bye through the first round would have left them with the daunting task of kicking off their season against semi-professional opposition, as the winners of this First Round tie have been drawn away to Sheffield Eagles in Round Two.

“Now that is the incentive for both West Bowling and Cutsyke, the opportunity to take on the 1998 Challenge Cup winners at the end of this month.”

Meanwhile, Wath Brow have hit out at the RFL after withdrawing, saying: “Pre-Christmas, our head coach raised detailed concerns around player welfare regarding playing Challenge Cup games in very early January.

“The risk of injury is greatly personified due to the undoubted lack of preparation time for all amateur clubs.

“The RFL’s own mandate was for non-contact in pre-season up until late February! How, they then allow these fixtures is both regrettable but more importantly is to the detriment of all our amateur players in our opinion.”

Meanwhile, two more ties have had alterations ahead of this weekend.

Thatto Heath’s tie with Orrell St James will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday to allow live coverage from The Sportsman. Rochdale Mayfield will face Telford Raiders at the new time of 1:30pm.

