It was a day of big, one-sided victories in the Championship on Sunday afternoon – with North Wales Crusaders again on the wrong side of a heavy loss.

The Crusaders have now conceded over 1,000 points in just 16 league matches this season and are bottom of the table on minus six points, having been heavily beaten at home by Halifax Panthers – who have moved to zero points in the process as their resurgence continues.

North Wales came desperately close to conceding 100 points yet again, with Halifax falling just short and eventually winning 94-0.

It means they have now won six games this season and have eradicated the 12-point deduction they received after their financial issues at the start of the year. North Wales are three wins further back.

Top sides close in on London

With the league leaders London having their bye week, it was an opportunity for plenty of sides around them to narrow the gap at the summit in case the Broncos slip up at any stage in the second half of the season.

They all took that chance, too. Barrow Raiders produced a miracle comeback against Dewsbury Rams on Saturday evening to go second heading into Sunday’s fixtures – before Newcastle Thunder jumped back above them into second spot after a win of their own on Sunday.

The likes of King Vuniyayawa and Jordan Lipp were on the score-sheet for the Thunder as they won 66-0 against a helpless Rochdale Hornets side.

Widnes Vikings are a couple of wins further back from Barrow and Newcastle, after they too registered a comfortable victory on Sunday afternoon.

Allan Coleman’s side won 48-0 at Hunslet, with Nathan Connell claiming a brace of tries as the Vikings continued to solidify their spot inside the play-off places.

Oldham are nestled between those sides in fourth place after beating Batley Bulldogs 26-6, while Salford RLFC are now just two points off the play-off places after scoring over 50 points in a good home win over Workington Town.

The other result on Sunday came in South Yorkshire, with Craig Lingard’s Sheffield defeating Whitehaven 44-8.

Championship results (Sunday June 21)