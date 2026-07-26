London Broncos moved another step closer to being confirmed as Championship league leaders ahead of the play-offs – with another statement win that nudged their points difference above 1,000.

Jason Demetriou’s side made it 19 wins from 19 games after hammering Midlands Hurricanes 78-16 in the big game of the afternoon on Sunday in the second tier.

The Broncos had ten different try-scorers in another thumping victory, with star half-back Gairo Voro crossing for a hat-trick and winger Neil Tchamambe scoring twice. Brandon Webster also claimed a brace as London solidified their position at the Championship summit.

They have five regular season fixtures to go before the play-offs, with their gap over both Newcastle Thunder and Oldham four points. In reality, it means only a minor miracle would deny London the Championship League Leader’s Shield given their dominance over the competition in 2026.

Oldham won arguably the most intriguing game of the day on Sunday, as they opened up a six-point gap to fifth-placed Barrow Raiders by triumphing over the Cumbrian side.

Alan Kilshaw’s side won 28-16, with Bayley Liu and Tom Forber among their try-scorers. Barrow had long since been confirmed as a guaranteed play-off participant, with the top ten making the race for the Grand Final this season. However, they now look to be drifting in the battle to finish second behind London.

Widnes Vikings are fourth after a big win earlier in the weekend, while Sheffield and Doncaster are now assured of play-off spots themselves.

The Eagles won 56-6 against Rochdale Hornets to solidify their position inside the top ten. The Hornets are now four points adrift of the play-off places, and time is running out for them to make up the ground.

Whitehaven are up to ninth after edging a thrilling contest against Hunslet in West Yorkshire, with the Cumbrians winning 18-16 on Sunday afternoon.

And Workington Town kept alive their admittedly slim hopes of the play-offs after inflicting defeat on Keighley Cougars, winning 36-24 to go above them in the table. However, they are still five points adrift of the top ten going into the business end of the season.

Championship results – Sunday July 26