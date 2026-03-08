London Broncos continued their perfect start to the new Championship season as they easily dispatched Halifax Panthers on their return to competitive action.

Kyle Eastmond’s side returned to the field after an extended lay-off, after the club went into liquidation last month. But they returned to The Shay on Sunday afternoon, as a bumper crowd watched them take on the Championship’s standout side.

And the result went with the form book, as Jason Demetriou’s side were comfortable winners. They led 22-0 at half-time thanks to tries for the likes of Fin Glare and Gairo Voro, as the Broncos never really looked in doubt of doing anything but making it five wins from five.

Halifax scored at least once through Alfie Lindsey to produce a huge cheer among the home support, but the Broncos were ultimately 42-4 winners.

London are joint-top alongside Widnes Vikings, who continued their impressive start to the season with a nerve-shredding 32-26 win over Hunslet. The game was level at 26-26 going into the final ten minutes before Mike Butt’s late try ultimately proved to be the difference. The Vikings have now won five of their first six.

Just behind that duo are Barrow Raiders, who have won four of their first five games after inflicting defeat on Dewsbury Rams in West Yorkshire on Sunday. Paul Crarey’s side were 22-8 winners against the Rams.

The rest of the top six is made up by Doncaster, who were 32-16 winners over Goole, Sheffield Eagles, who continued their great start with a big win at Rochdale Hornets – and Midlands Hurricanes, who played out a thrilling 20-20 draw with Whitehaven in Cumbria on Sunday.

The only team without a win so far in 2026 are Swinton Lions, and they suffered a sixth straight loss as they went down heavily at home to Newcastle Thunder.

Championship scores: Sunday March 8