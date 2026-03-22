Halifax Panthers secured their first win since reforming and returning to the Championship on a busy day of action in the second tier: which saw London Broncos go clear at the summit.

The Panthers’ second match back on the field since they were liquidated earlier this season was a triumphant one. They were unable to beat London in their first match but were comfortable winners over North Wales Crusaders on Sunday afternoon at The Shay, with Wigan Warriors loanee Dayon Sambou scoring a hat-trick in the process.

The Championship’s early pacesetters continued to motor on at the top of the table, as London continued their blistering start to 2026 with another huge victory as they hammered Salford.

Neil Tchamambe and Connor O’Beirne both scored twice as Jason Demetriou’s side won 66-6 against Mike Grady’s side, who did take an early lead through a Cole Appleby try, but were unable to live with the might of London.

And London are now two points clear at the top of the table after the side they began the day joint-top with were beaten. Widnes Vikings were well beaten at Doncaster, with Allan Coleman’s side unable to recover from a shocking start which saw them trail 16-0 at half-time. They ultimately lost 28-12. The Dons are now level with Widnes, and two points behind the Broncos.

Midlands Hurricanes continued their strong to the year with a fourth Championship victory of 2026 as they edged a thrilling game at Rochdale Hornets to win 28-22. Dewsbury Rams also have their fourth win of the season after winning in Cumbria and defeating Workington Town.

Newcastle Thunder were also among the big winners on Sunday afternoon, as they hammered Keighley Cougars 44-18, while Barrow Raiders edged a tight game against Hunslet, winning 29-24.

Championship results – Sunday March 22