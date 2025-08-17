York Knights made it an incredible SIXTEEN wins in succession on Sunday to maintain the pace at the Championship summit with another important victory.

Mark Applegarth’s side were too strong for London Broncos, despite Mike Eccles’ side putting up a fight at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

However, the Knights would run out comfortable winners in the end to triumph 42-16 and keep up their two-point lead at the top following Toulouse’s win against Sheffield on Saturday evening.

York have played a game more than the French side but have a superior points difference, meaning they could well be level going into the final rounds of the season at some stage.

Below them, Oldham strengthened their grip on fourth place with a nerve-wracking win at Batley Bulldogs to stay clear of the sides just below them.

But their nearest challengers are now, surprisingly, Featherstone Rovers. Paul Cooke’s side picked up a huge win against Doncaster to triumph 42-30 and move to within just four points of Oldham: with a game in hand.

Doncaster’s slip-up means Halifax Panthers took full advantage to move into the play-off places with a big win over bottom club Hunslet, with Kyle Eastmond’s side running out 48-10 winners. They are now a point clear of Richard Horne’s Dons.

Widnes Vikings are a further three points back, but they defeated Barrow Raiders to leapfrog the Cumbrians and keep their play-off hopes alive.

With just four rounds to go, it appears as though the play-off race is going to go right to the wire in 2025.

Championship results

Barrow Raiders 14-20 Widnes Vikings

Batley Bulldogs 18-22 Oldham

Doncaster 30-42 Featherstone Rovers

Halifax Panthers 48-10 Hunslet

York Knights 42-16 London Broncos

And you can check out how the Championship table looks by clicking HERE!

