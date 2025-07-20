Doncaster and Halifax Panthers were among the big winners in Sunday’s Championship games – with York Knights returning to the top of the table.

The Dons emerged through a remarkable game at Widnes Vikings, which was delayed for well over an hour and did not finish until 6pm.

They were leading 10-0 midway through the first half before the game was stopped due to a serious injury to Vikings fullback Jake Maizen, who was later stretchered from the field of play. The game was then stopped for a lengthy period as Maizen was given medical attention.

When the teams returned, Doncaster’s Edene Gebbie was given a straight red card for the incident in question and just a few minutes later, Suaia Matagi was also sent off.

That left Doncaster to play the second half with just 11 men but they held on, kicking a late penalty and repelling a Vikings fightback to win 20-16 and move to within a point of the play-offs.

It was a significant day at both ends of the table, with the Panthers now fifth after they won at Batley Bulldogs to climb back into the top six.

Barrow are now down to sixth after becoming the 11th consecutive team to lose to York Knights, who return to the Championship summit on a weekend when all of the top three – York, Toulouse and Bradford – were all victorious.

At the bottom, London are now just four points shy of Widnes and may be increasingly optimistic of avoiding the Super 8s later this year after a magnificent win at Sheffield.

Mike Eccles’ side won 48-6 to inflict more misery on Craig Lingard’s men, who are now six points adrift of the ninth-placed Vikings.

In League 1, Sunday’s big winners were Workington Town – who won a thrilling Cumbrian derby at Whitehaven to climb up to second place.

They have gone up in the league table because Swinton Lions were beaten at Dewsbury Rams, with the Lions dropping down to third. Fourth-placed Midlands didn’t play this weekend.

The Rams are now two points behind the Hurricanes in the scramble to make the Super 8s. Rochdale are a further three points back after beating Newcastle 60-0.

And Goole inflicted more misery on Keighley, with the Vikings winning 26-12 to also remain five points adrift of the top four.

And if you want to see how the league tables look in full, head to our score centre by clicking here.

Championship scores: Sunday July 20

Batley Bulldogs 16-18 Halifax Panthers

Sheffield Eagles 6-48 London Broncos

Widnes Vikings 16-20 Doncaster

York Knights 26-12 Barrow Raiders

League 1 scores: Sunday July 20

Dewsbury Rams 26-6 Swinton Lions

Goole Vikings 26-12 Keighley Cougars

Newcastle Thunder 0-60 Rochdale Hornets

Whitehaven 8-22 Workington Town