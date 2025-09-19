The Championship semi-finals have now been confirmed, with Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers booking their spots in the final four.

Their respective victories over Featherstone Rovers and Super League applicants Oldham see them take the two remaining spots in next weekend’s semi-finals, joining League Leaders Shield winners York Knights and runners-up Toulouse Olympique in the next round.

Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers book semi-final places

Super League hopefuls Bradford had a lot of pressure on them coming into tonight’s clash with Featherstone Rovers, and that told in the opening exchanges as the visitors got the scoring underway through a Danny Addy penalty goal; however, it was simply one-way traffic from there.

Jayden Okunbor grabbed a first-half brace to send his side into the half-time break 12-2 ahead, before Jorge Taufua and Ebon Scurr notched further efforts in the second-half. Rovers did grab one of their own through Caleb Aekins, but it was in vain as Bradford held onto secure a 28-8 win.

As a result of their victory, Brian Noble’s men now head over the English Channel to take on second-place Toulouse Olympique, who have knocked them out of the play-offs in both of the past two seasons.

In the night’s other game, Halifax stunned Oldham with a dramatic 40-4 victory. Kyle Eastmond’s side raced into a 22-0 lead by the half-time interval, with Charlie Graham, Brandon Douglas, Ben Crooks and David Nofoaluma crossing for tries alongside four George Whitby conversions.

Their scoring form continued in the second-half, with James Woodburn-Hall adding a fifth just after the break while Graham’s second added the cherry on top of a fine victory at Boundary Park.

This shock win for Fax now sees them head to North Yorkshire to take on the League Leaders Shield and 1895 Cup winners York Knights in a mouthwatering clash.

RFL Championship semi-finals in full

York Knights (1) vs Halifax Panthers (5): KO TBC

Toulouse Olympique (2) vs Bradford Bulls (3): Sunday 28 September, 4pm (GMT)