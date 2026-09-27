London Broncos will face Doncaster in next weekend’s Championship Grand Final after Jason Demetriou’s side swept past Oldham on Sunday afternoon.

London, who have lost just once in the league all season, are now within one win of completing a domestic treble in the second tier having already won the League Leaders’ Shield and the 1895 Cup throughout the course of a dominant 2026 campaign.

And the Broncos made light work of Alan Kilshaw’s Roughyeds on Sunday afternoon in the capital, with their season coming to an abrupt ending.

London hammer Oldham to progress

The tie was realistically over at a very early stage on Sunday. By half-time, London had run out into a comfortable and unassailable 40-0 lead that Oldham never really stood any chance of clawing back.

Tries for the likes of Rob Mathias and Jimmy Meadows moved the Broncos out into a comfortable position in the game and despite some impressive showings in the play-offs and towards the end of the Championship season, Oldham were unable to mount a challenge to compete with the all-conquering hosts.

Morgan Smith and Jake Bibby did score tries in the second half for the Roughyeds to ensure that they at least wouldn’t be nilled, but the points kept coming at the other end.

Neil Tchamambe and Emarly Bitungane both crossed for second half braces to continue to pile on the points, with the final scoreline 74-8 to take London to the Grand Final.

And it is there where they will face Richard Horne’s Dons.

Doncaster advance to final

The Dons were worthy winners in the North East on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Newcastle Thunder 33-18 to ensure they would be playing for the second tier trophy.

That win caps an impressive season for the Dons, who have become one of the Championship’s standout sides in recent months under the leadership of Horne.

And there is a big prize at stake, although arguably more importantly for London: 0.5 bonus IMG points.

The winner of the Championship Grand Final will get a huge uptick on their IMG score ahead of the gradings reveal later this month – but they will also be crowned second tier champions.