RFL Championship fixtures revealed including blockbuster opening weekend
The fixtures for the 2027 Championship season have been revealed – including a bumper opening round that includes Featherstone Rovers’ return to league action.
After weeks of uncertainty, the format and fixtures for the second tier have now officially been confirmed, with the season set to start on the penultimate Sunday of January in 2027.
The new-look conferencing system sees all 20 competing teams split across two conferences, East and West. From there, after 18 rounds – with everyone playing each other home and away once – the top five in each conference will meet in a ten-team play-off.
And we now know who will play who on the opening weekend.
Championship fixtures confirmed
Featherstone’s return to league action after a one-year hiatus is now officially confirmed to be away from home, with Paul Cooke’s side travelling across West Yorkshire to take on Batley Bulldogs.
Doncaster will face Goole Vikings, while there is another West Yorkshire derby as Halifax Panthers host Dewsbury Rams.
Another all-Yorkshire game sees Hunslet play Sheffield while Keighley Cougars play host to Newcastle Thunder in the fifth game in the Eastern Conference.
On the opposite side, there is a mouthwatering game between Barrow Raiders and Salford RLFC, with Birmingham Hurricanes hosting Workington Town.
North Wales return to the field with a daunting trip to Oldham, with Rochdale playing Swinton and Whitehaven hosting Widnes Vikings.