The fixtures for the 2027 Championship season have been revealed – including a bumper opening round that includes Featherstone Rovers’ return to league action.

After weeks of uncertainty, the format and fixtures for the second tier have now officially been confirmed, with the season set to start on the penultimate Sunday of January in 2027.

The new-look conferencing system sees all 20 competing teams split across two conferences, East and West. From there, after 18 rounds – with everyone playing each other home and away once – the top five in each conference will meet in a ten-team play-off.

And we now know who will play who on the opening weekend.

Championship fixtures confirmed

Featherstone’s return to league action after a one-year hiatus is now officially confirmed to be away from home, with Paul Cooke’s side travelling across West Yorkshire to take on Batley Bulldogs.

Doncaster will face Goole Vikings, while there is another West Yorkshire derby as Halifax Panthers host Dewsbury Rams.

Another all-Yorkshire game sees Hunslet play Sheffield while Keighley Cougars play host to Newcastle Thunder in the fifth game in the Eastern Conference.

On the opposite side, there is a mouthwatering game between Barrow Raiders and Salford RLFC, with Birmingham Hurricanes hosting Workington Town.

North Wales return to the field with a daunting trip to Oldham, with Rochdale playing Swinton and Whitehaven hosting Widnes Vikings.

2027 Championship nears

RFL chief executive Ian Nolan said: “This is an exciting year for our new-look Championship. The new conference structure means rivals will meet more often, giving us more fierce derbies and big games.

“We’ve unveiled a fresh brand, and we’ll announce further media innovations this season so fans can see more action than ever before.

“I’m also delighted to welcome back Featherstone Rovers, a club woven into the history of this sport. I know their fans, and the supporters of our other 19 clubs, will enjoy what promises to be the most exciting season in years.”

Championship East Round One Fixtures

Sunday January 24

Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers (KO 2pm)

Doncaster RLFC v Goole Vikings (KO 3pm)

Halifax Panthers v Dewsbury Rams (KO 3pm)

Hunslet RLFC v Sheffield Eagles (KO 3pm)

Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder (KO 3pm)

Championship West Round One Fixtures

Sunday January 24

Barrow Raiders v Salford RLFC (KO 3pm)

Birmingham Hurricanes v Workington Town (KO 3pm)

Oldham RLFC v North Wales Crusaders (KO 3pm)

Rochdale Hornets v Swinton Lions (KO 3pm)