A proposal to adapt the Championship league structure into two conferences is in the works ahead of 2027.

The two tiers below Super League amalgamated ahead of the current campaign but it has been received poorly by supporters and clubs, many of whom have publicly criticised the structure throughout the year.

Alternative proposals have been worked on for some time and a focus has been particularly put on conferences, something that was discussed as a possibility last year.

However, there is a feeling that conferences can only work if there are 20 teams in total, and that remains difficult to confirm with conviction giving several moving parts.

There are various parties keen to secure Featherstone Rovers and bring them back into the competition after they were not included in the competition this year due to ownership complications.

The future makeup of Super League is another consideration, with many of the belief that the NRL will want London Broncos in the competition should they invest in the competition. There remains uncertainty surrounding other clubs, most notably North Wales Crusaders, who have had issues of their own this year.

There are a number of different possibilities that are being explored should organisers decided to go down that route. One possibility that has been put to Love Rugby League is that clubs would play every time in their conference once before splitting, with the top five from both regions then all participating in a competition of their own, as well as those that finished in the bottom half of both competitions.

Other ideas floated include cross-conference fixtures and a potential integration of the 1895 Cup, though sources say that all ideas are still being worked on while they await clarity on how many teams will be in the competition.

The current structure has seen clubs play select teams twice, but other zero times. Fixtures have been calculated based on league position the previous season, as well as certain opponents on geographical location.

London are currently top of the competition and head into the 10-team play-off structure as strong favourites to win the league.