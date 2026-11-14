RFL Championship club reject Super League promotion opportunity

The Rugby Football League have confirmed that Barrow Raiders have turned down the chance to enter talks over promotion to Super League in 2027.

As first revealed by Love Rugby League on Friday, talks between the governing body and London Broncos are reaching a rapid conclusion, with their promotion to Super League expected to be ratified within a matter of days.

But it has now emerged exactly how the RFL launched the process to find the 15th team in the top flight, after Super League clubs voted in favour of expansion earlier this week.

And it has also transpired that Barrow have decided against pursuing a place among the elite.

How the process worked

It was widely assumed that the RFL would open the doors for Championship clubs to apply to be part of a process to join Super League in 2027.

That would have been a carbon copy of the way it was worked last year, when multiple clubs applied to be teams 13 and 14 after expansion was green-lit, with York Knights and Toulouse Olympique ultimately getting the nod.

But with time very much tight this time around, the RFL reverted to the club gradings system to help them make an informed decision.

That meant their first port of call was the team ranked 15th, in Barrow Raiders. However, it was accepted by the Raiders and the governing body that while they still have Super League aspirations, they would not be ready in time for next year.

So as such, the governing body then consulted the next highest club: which was London Broncos. They declared their interest and this week, talks have accelerated to their final stages, with a detailed financial analysis of the club underway to ascertain their off-field position to help ensure sustainability in Super League.

London near Super League return

The RFL said: “Further to Super League (Europe) Ltd deciding an additional team will enter the 2027 competition, the RFL Board has confirmed the process to determine the entry of a 15th club.

“As part of this, they have considered the 2026 Club Gradings’ rankings and the other eligibility requirements for promotion to Super League, contained within the RFL’s Operational Rules. Barrow Raiders are the 15th team on the 2026 Club Gradings and, so, have been the first to be consulted by the RFL Board.

“The Cumbrian club remain Super League ambitious but both they and the RFL recognise at this stage it would be impossible to be ready for 2027. The next considered team is Championship Grand Final winners London Broncos – the 16th-placed side in the 2026 Club Gradings – who would become the primary candidate to be in Super League in 2027.

“Before the RFL makes any final recommendation to SLE, thorough financial due diligence of the Broncos’ business will be conducted by an independent firm to help ensure financial and commercial stability. A further announcement will be made shortly.”

It is expected that London’s promotion to Super League could be ratified as early as Monday – which will confirm their return to the elite after two years out of the top flight.