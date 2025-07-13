York Knights are the new leaders of the Championship after they edged a thrilling tussle with Bradford Bulls to overhaul Toulouse at the summit.

The French side’s shock defeat against Halifax Panthers on Saturday evening opened the door for the winner of a heavyweight clash at the LNER Community Stadium to go to the top of the table.

And it was the Knights who obliged, with goal-kicking ultimately the difference as they won 16-14 to inflict a third defeat on the Bulls this year in as many meetings between the two sides.

Incredibly, the top four in the Championship are now just split by a solitary win, with York top on points difference ahead of Toulouse and both the Bulls and Oldham two points behind.

That is after Oldham won again to cement their position inside the top four, as they defeated Sheffield Eagles to inflict more misery on Craig Lingard’s side.

Tries from Matty Ashurst, Adam Milner and a brace from Kieran Dixon were enough to secure a 24-12 win and keep the Eagles inside the bottom four.

They remain six points behind fifth-bottom Widnes, with the four Championship sides that will be playing in the Super 8s this year looking increasingly likely to be the Eagles, London – who lost to Doncaster on Saturday – Hunslet and Batley.

The Bulldogs were beaten by play-off chasing Barrow on Sunday, with the Raiders winning 40-16 to go back into fifth.

In League One, North Wales are now four points clear at the top after another big win as they defeated Dewsbury Rams 20-6.

The Crusaders look heavy favourites to make it to the Super 8s but beneath them, there is a compelling race developing to make the top four.

Midlands started the day in second but they are now fourth after losing to Workington in Cumbria, who leap above them into third.

And Swinton were big winners over Newcastle to go second.

And with Dewsbury losing to the league leaders, there is now a four-point buffer between the fourth-placed Hurricanes and the Rams.

Goole Vikings picked up their fifth league win of the season too, as they hammered Whitehaven 56-5.

Championship results

Barrow 40-16 Batley

Oldham 24-12 Sheffield

York 16-14 Bradford

League 1 results

North Wales 20-6 Dewsbury

Goole 56-6 Whitehaven

Swinton 52-10 Newcastle

Workington 29-12 Midlands

