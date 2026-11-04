Championship conference line-ups revealed ahead of 2027 revamp

The line-ups for the 2027 Championship conferences have been distributed to clubs this week – with Featherstone Rovers pencilled in to be the 20th team and replacements for London Broncos.

The second tier will once again change its format next year, after one season competing in 20-team league following the merger of the Championship and League 1 this time last year.

It will now be split into two divisions of ten, effectively regional conferences, with the top teams from those leagues coming together at the end of the season to compete for the right to be crowned champions.

And Love Rugby League can now reveal what those line-ups look like.

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Championship conferences confirmed

The ‘East’ division will feature predominantly teams from Yorkshire – with nine out of the ten involved from that part of the world.

That includes Featherstone Rovers, who are likely to come back as team 20 after a one-year hiatus following their financial collapse at the start of this season. They will likely be given the nod over Bedford Tigers as the replacements for London Broncos as early as next week.

And they would join traditional local rivals including Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles in the Eastern conference.

The sole non-Yorkshire exception in the ten-team conference would be Newcastle Thunder, who finished second this season under Graham Steadman.

Meanwhile, the Western conference essentially covers the other half of the Pennines – with all the teams from Lancashire, Greater Manchester and the surrounding areas in that particular group.

Starting with Oldham and working across to Rochdale, Salford, Swinton and Widnes, it then includes the three Cumbrian clubs – Workington, Whitehaven and Barrow – as well as North Wales, with the final addition Midlands Hurricanes.

The teams have now been informed of the probable line-ups, with the expectation being that London Broncos are going to be in Super League in 2027 – though it has not been made official yet.

But once that is confirmed, the path is clear for Featherstone to likely be introduced as team 20. Bedford had always pushed for an entry into the professional game in 2028 anyway – something which they may now have to pursue if they are overlooked in favour of Rovers’ return.

Possible Championship conferences line-up

Eastern Conference: Newcastle, Batley, Hunslet, Dewsbury, Goole, Doncaster, Sheffield, Featherstone, Keighley, Halifax

Western Conference: Workington, Whitehaven, Barrow, North Wales, Widnes, Salford, Rochdale, Swinton, Midlands, Oldham