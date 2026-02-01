London Broncos are among five teams to have won their first two Championship games of the new season after edging a high-quality clash with fellow title contenders Oldham.

Jason Demetriou’s Broncos remain unbeaten in the league after coming through a gruelling clash against the Roughyeds, winning 25-8 in the capital and making it two wins from the opening two matches.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard was among the Broncos’ five try-scorers on the day, as London proved too strong for an Oldham side who will be one of London’s closest contenders in 2026.

But there are four other teams who boast perfect records from the first two weekends, and have won both their opening league fixtures – including Dewsbury Rams.

They edged a thrilling clash with Keighley Cougars to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, winning 22-20. Rochdale Hornets are also two from two, after they defeated Workington Town 20-14.

Newcastle Thunder, another side who look capable of challenging at the top this year, are also two from two after defeating Whitehaven 54-6.

Widnes Vikings bounced back from their opening weekend loss in London to beat North Wales 28-14, while Halifax Panthers also registered their first league win of the season after beating Batley 28-10.

The other two games had huge late drama, with match-winning tries scored in the final minutes of both. Goole Vikings snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to beat Swinton Lions 28-24, while Midlands Hurricanes did the same to register their first league in of 2026, beating Doncaster 26-24 thanks to Matty Chrimes’ try five minutes from time, and Lewis Else’s decisive conversion.

The league action returns in a fortnight, following a break for Round Three of the Challenge Cup next weekend.

Championship results – Sunday February 1